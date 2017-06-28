Weather
June 28, 2017 2:34 pm
Updated: June 28, 2017 3:23 pm

Saskatoon weather outlook – funnel clouds, storms possible Wednesday

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Funnel clouds, thunderstorms possible today as cool, wet weather sinks into Saskatoon's weather forecast. Peter Quinlan has more.

Story highlights

Risk of thunderstorms Wednesday

Cool, wet Thursday

20 degree temps return Friday

Warm Canada Day long weekend

Funnel clouds, thunderstorms possible today as cool, wet weather sinks in.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

7 degrees was where Saskatoon started the day before we warmed up into double digits by morning under partly to mostly sunny skies which continued into the middle of the day.

Late morning a breezy north-northwesterly wind kicked in with gusts upwards of 40 km/h as we warmed up into the low 20s by noon.

Clouds will roll in this afternoon with a good chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm as an upper low pushes in and we warm up a few more degrees to a daytime high around 23 degrees.

There is a risk of some cold core funnel clouds developing, particularly in western Saskatchewan, as spin in the atmosphere associated with the upper low moves into the region.

READ MORE: What to do when you spot a funnel cloud

Tonight

The chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm continues this evening before easing to just a possibility of showers overnight as we cool back into low double digits.

Thursday

There is a good chance of some lingering rain, especially early in the day on Thursday, with cloudy skies sticking around right into the afternoon before a bit of clearing possible later on.

Temperatures should climb up into the high teens for a daytime high with breezy northerly winds keeping conditions cool during the day.

A risk of rain remains in the forecast early in the day on Thursday for Saskatoon.

SkyTracker Weather

Friday

We could catch some sunshine early in the day on Friday before clouds build back in with a chance of late day showers.

Temperatures should climb back up into the low 20s to round off the month of June.

Canada Day 150 Long Weekend Outlook

Clouds will be in and out over the Canada Day 150 long weekend with temperatures warming up as an upper ridge builds in.

An upper ridge of high pressure brings a return to warm weather just in time for the Canada Day 150 long weekend.

SkyTracker Weather

Daytime highs will increase from the mid 20s on Canada Day up into the upper 20s, possibly even into the low 30s by holiday Monday!

Hot weather returns to Saskatoon’s weather forecast for holiday Monday.

SkyTracker Weather

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Charleston Buffin at Dore Lake:

June 28: This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Charleston Buffin at Dore Lake.

Charleston Buffin / Supplied

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in-depth analysis that you can only find here.

