Saskatoon weather outlook – funnel clouds, storms possible Wednesday

Funnel clouds, thunderstorms possible today as cool, wet weather sinks in.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

7 degrees was where Saskatoon started the day before we warmed up into double digits by morning under partly to mostly sunny skies which continued into the middle of the day.

Late morning a breezy north-northwesterly wind kicked in with gusts upwards of 40 km/h as we warmed up into the low 20s by noon.

Pretty stunning day out there in Saskatoon with beautiful blue skies and sunshine! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/bZOmZgi24x — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 28, 2017

We've made it up to 20 degrees now, but north-northwesterly wind gusts have also picked up to 37 km/h. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/imJEMhWcp6 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 28, 2017

21 degrees in Saskatoon over this pretty nice noon hour! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/XS2Eg3RAcK — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) June 28, 2017

Clouds will roll in this afternoon with a good chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm as an upper low pushes in and we warm up a few more degrees to a daytime high around 23 degrees.

There is a risk of some cold core funnel clouds developing, particularly in western Saskatchewan, as spin in the atmosphere associated with the upper low moves into the region.

READ MORE: What to do when you spot a funnel cloud

Tonight

The chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm continues this evening before easing to just a possibility of showers overnight as we cool back into low double digits.

Thursday

There is a good chance of some lingering rain, especially early in the day on Thursday, with cloudy skies sticking around right into the afternoon before a bit of clearing possible later on.

Temperatures should climb up into the high teens for a daytime high with breezy northerly winds keeping conditions cool during the day.

Friday

We could catch some sunshine early in the day on Friday before clouds build back in with a chance of late day showers.

Temperatures should climb back up into the low 20s to round off the month of June.

Canada Day 150 Long Weekend Outlook

Clouds will be in and out over the Canada Day 150 long weekend with temperatures warming up as an upper ridge builds in.

Daytime highs will increase from the mid 20s on Canada Day up into the upper 20s, possibly even into the low 30s by holiday Monday!

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Charleston Buffin at Dore Lake:

