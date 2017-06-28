Science
Simple CT scan shows responsiveness to ovarian cancer treatment: Researchers

Dr. Ting-Yim Lee demonstrates the CT perfusion technology.

Researchers at Western University and Lawson Health Research Institute say a simple CT scanning procedure can show whether patients are responding to treatment for advanced ovarian cancer.

With help from his team at Robart Research Institute, Western University professor Ting-Yim Lee developed the CT perfusion technology, which measures blood flow and blood volume to ovarian cancer tumours.

“We’re looking at whether — before and after treatment — there is an increase in the blood flow in the ovarian cancer, or if there is a decrease,” Lee told AM980. He’s also a scientist at Lawson Health Research Institute and a medical physicist at St. Joseph’s Health Care London.

“What we found is that if there’s an increase in the blood flow four weeks into a treatment, then the patient would have a much shorter period where [they] would be symptom-free.”

This information allows an oncologist to determine whether a treatment plan is working, and allows them to change course if it isn’t. It would also spare a patient from unnecessary adverse effects.

The technology is already used globally to assess blood flow to the brain on patients who’ve had a stroke, and it’s easily implemented onto an existing CT scanner.

While the results of the study — published in the journal Clinical Cancer Research — are promising, Lee said more research is necessary before the practice becomes a guideline.

“In order to gather more evidence so that it becomes a Level 1 evidence … you need other similarly designed trials to produce a similar effect.”

Lee says the technology has been in development in his lab for more than a decade.

The multi-centre clinical trial was funded by the US National Cancer Institute and took place at 19 centres in the United States.

