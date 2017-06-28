Public Enemy’s new album releases next week

Iconic New York hip-hop group Public Enemy will release a new album on July 4 titled Nothing Is Quick In The Desert.

The album was supposed to be a surprise until a Spanish publication reported that a new record from the hip-hop group would be released in July.

Chuck D, one of the members of the group, confirmed the news while overseas in Croatia with his supergroup, Prophets of Rage, which includes Cypress Hill’s B-Real, DJ Lord, Rage Against The Machine’s Tim Commerford, Tom Morello and Brad Wilk.

Billboard reports that Chuck D, Flava Flav and company will deliver the new album next week as a free download and it’s the follow-up to 2015’s Man Plans God Laughs.

HipHopDX reached out to Chuck D via text and he reportedly confirmed the news. No track list or other details are available yet but Chuck D did explain the title of the upcoming album.

“The record business is appearing like a desert,” Chuck D said of the title of the new album. “But the music has a life if you look at it right.”

Many fans of the hip-hop group took to Twitter to discuss the surprise album.

Hope everybody supports the new Public Enemy album coming. Legendary group, Chuck does a lot for Hip Hop, always deserves much support. — HipHopIsEternal (@HHIE777) June 28, 2017

YES!! Chuck D Confirms Public Enemy’s 14th Album Is 1 Week Away & It’s Free.

Big up @MrChuckD @PublicEnemyFTP !! pic.twitter.com/CeR2zWcqYZ — BIG HASS (@BIG_HASS) June 28, 2017

Public Enemy's new album will be released in less than 10 days! — Hip Hop Updates (@HopUpdates) June 26, 2017

legends, their voice is greatly needed in this time and space. — Gugulethu (@MadiggaKM) June 27, 2017

Right on time. — SIFU HUSKY (@BangHusky) June 27, 2017

Prophets of Rage — the Rage Against the Machine/Public Enemy/Cypress Hill supergroup — will release their debut self-titled album on Sept. 15.