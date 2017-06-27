Health
Mental-health expert meets with Cape Breton parents after spate of suicides

By Staff The Canadian Press

Dr. Stan Kutcher, a mental health expert, will be heading to Cape Breton next week after a string of suicides in the area

A mental health expert dispatched to Cape Breton after three recent teen suicides says he’s “gobsmacked” by the willingness of grieving parents to help other children and prevent similar deaths.

Dr. Stan Kutcher says he’s met with a number of families coping with the loss of a child.

He says the discussions were difficult but he was impressed by their suggestions on what could be done to make things better for other kids.

Kutcher says bullying and social media were a focus of his discussions with families.

He says the two go hand-in-hand, as social media allows bullying to continue outside of school.

But he says suicide is the result of a “complexity of different factors” and that he plans to make several recommendations to the province’s health and education ministers.

