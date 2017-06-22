N.S. government sending mental health expert to Cape Breton after series of suicides

The Nova Scotia government is sending an expert on youth mental health and suicide to Cape Breton in the wake of several teen suicides.

Dr. Stan Kutcher will go there Monday to talk to “families, schools, and the community” about addressing mental health concerns.

“We need to better understand the particular needs of those in the community so we can best help the young people who live there,” said Kutcher.

“The conversations I will have over the next few days will give us some of that insight.”

READ MORE: N.B. mother of suicide victim continues to push for improved mental health services

Kutcher, co-chair of a government mental health advisory panel, is to report back to the health and education ministers in the coming weeks.

Darren Googoo, chairman of the Cape Breton Victoria School Board, says three students have lost their lives this year.

READ MORE: School- and community-based suicide prevention programs not effective, potentially harmful: report

The parents of one 13-year-old girl who took her own life on Father’s Day say bullying led to her death, and more needs to be done to ensure it doesn’t happen to other young people.

They said their daughter was subject to verbal abuse at school and through social media.

Where to get help

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.