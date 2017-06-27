N.B. RCMP seek information on suspects in ice cream parlour break-in

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people believed to be responsible for a break-in at an ice cream parlour in Sussex, N.B.

Police say two people broke into the store on Broad Street shortly after midnight on May 7. Several items were taken and damage was done to the shop.

Security cameras captured the images of two people, both wearing dark coloured pants and hoodies and light blue gloves. One person also wore a black baseball cap and had a large hiking backpack. The other suspect wore a black toque and a black and grey “school-style” backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 506-433-7700. Anonymous calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.