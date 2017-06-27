Crime
June 27, 2017 1:47 pm
Updated: June 27, 2017 1:56 pm

N.B. RCMP seek information on suspects in ice cream parlour break-in

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The Sussex detachment of the Southeast District RCMP are asking for the public's help in identifying two people believed to be responsible for a break-in at an ice cream parlour.

New Brunswick RCMP
A A

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people believed to be responsible for a break-in at an ice cream parlour in Sussex, N.B.

Police say two people broke into the store on Broad Street shortly after midnight on May 7. Several items were taken and damage was done to the shop.

Security cameras captured the images of two people, both wearing dark coloured pants and hoodies and light blue gloves. One person also wore a black baseball cap and had a large hiking backpack. The other suspect wore a black toque and a black and grey “school-style” backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 506-433-7700. Anonymous calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Ice Cream
Ice Cream Parlour
Ice Cream Parlour Break In
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Crime
New Brunswick RCMP
Sussex New Brunswick

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News