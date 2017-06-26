Shaw Go WiFi helps connect Canadians for Canada Day

A service usually only available to Shaw customers will be available for everyone in Canada to celebrate the nation’s birthday.

Shaw announced Monday that it’s providing complimentary access to its Shaw Go WiFi service between June 26 and July 3, meaning anyone can access the network regardless of if they are Shaw customers or not.

“This Canada Day long weekend, people want to share in the festivities with their family and friends,” Chethan Lakshman, vice president of external affairs for Shaw Communications, said in a news release. “Whether you’re posting pictures, looking up a place to go or getting directions, Shaw Go WiFi will help keep people connected while saving on cellular data usage.”

The Shaw Go WiFi guest network has over 80,000 hotspots and can be accessed by selecting “ShawGuest” from the list of available networks on any WiFi-enabled device.