Questions swirl over Mayor Naheed Nenshi’s exclusive fundraiser

An election campaign fundraiser for Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi is leading some some members of council to raise concerns.

Kasian Architecture vice president Bill Chomic is organizing an event Wednesday where invited participants are being asked to pony up to $5,000 for a two-hour lunch with Nenshi, although any amount over $2,000 would be appreciated, the invitation says.

Councillor Sean Chu says the perception that if you pay a fee you can have access to the mayor, looks bad.

“It says that you have an exclusive time with this person — together in private — that looks bad,” Chu said.

Councillor Andre Chabot is one of the candidates running against Nenshi for mayor, and was also critical of the fundraising campaign.

“I’m not against the idea of giving $5,000 donations, but to advocate against it and then actively promote it is kind of disingenuous,” Chabot said.

Nenshi said he’s been calling for changes to campaign financing rules since before becoming mayor. He said he operates under a much more stringent set of rules than the law actually allows.

The mayor bristled at the suggestion that the lunch is is a cash-for-access event.

“That’s an absolutely ridiculous and baseless statement,” Nenshi said.

“Let’s be honest here, that’s so dumb, I can’t even imagine people wanting to go there because there has never been a mayor more accessible than this one.”

The mayor also cited interactions with 10,000 Calgarians this past weekend, none of whom paid a cent to listen to him.

“And certainly, but let’s see, this weekend I probably interacted — without a word of an exaggeration, because I was at a bunch of very large Eid events — approximately 10,000 Calgarians, none of whom paid a cent to hear me speak or to talk to me about it. So it is kind of ridiculous.

“And lord, if we made our decisions about ethics and rules based on what people say on Twitter on a Monday morning, we’d be in a bad world.”

— With files from Global’s Gary Bobrovitz.