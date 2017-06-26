Stolen truck driver not shot by Saskatoon police member prior to deadly crash

New information was released on Monday about a 22-year-old man who was driving a stolen vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle crash last week.

On June 19, the stolen truck was spotted by Saskatoon police and the Air Support Unit (ASU) tracked it to Clearwater Place. There, ASU members observed three people exit the vehicle.

Officers then attempted a high-risk traffic stop, however upon seeing police, two men immediately got back in the truck.

The driver of the truck rammed a patrol cruiser during attempts to flee. A police member then discharged their firearm at the stolen vehicle.

Police officials told Global News Monday that the driver was not struck by any bullets during the incident.

The truck later collided with a civilian vehicle at the intersection of Airport Drive and Circle Drive. The 22-year-old driver of the stolen vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the crash, police found a firearm and ammunition inside the stolen truck.

The investigation is still ongoing.

