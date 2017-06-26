Alberta RCMP member climbs to new depths to rescue ducklings

RCMP in Fort McMurray, Alta. were called to a dramatic duckling rescue early Sunday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., a mother duck stood by frantic while her babies were trapped in a sewer below.

RCMP could hear their cries.

Police carefully removed the manhole cover near the intersection of Ash Way and Lodgepole Way and a member climbed down the hole to rescue the seven babies.

Corporal Erika Laird with Wood Buffalo RCMP said someone called in the emergency rescue and it’s not uncommon for the RCMP to help animals, however she noted this was different because the rescue went above and below.

“The officer didn’t say if it was a real rodeo,” said Laird.

“I’m not sure how difficult it was to get them all back.”

All seven ducklings were carried up to the street and returned to their mother.

“Hopefully we aren’t going to be able to follow up with the ducklings,” Laird said.