Mike’s Monday Outlook: more rain coming, not a lot of heat

WINNIPEG — It’s been a cool start to summer and it doesn’t look like things will be heating up much before Canada Day.

So far this summer, the warmest it’s been since June 21 was 22.5 C and last Saturday peaked at 12.6 C. That’s more of a typical ‘Low’ than a ‘High’ and made it one of the coolest June days in years.

Record low maximum of 12.6°C in #Winnipeg today beats old record of 13.9°C in 2004. Also coldest June day since Jun 8, 2009 (11.4C) #mbwx — Julien C (@jjcwpg) June 25, 2017

This week will actually start out nicely. The sun will stay out through Monday, and we’ll get temperatures warming up above seasonal values for the first time this summer on Tuesday. Then…the rain starts.

Last week, it looked like Wednesday would be a soaker with 30 mm across most of southern Manitoba. Wednesday still looks like a rainy one, it will likely be windy too. Rainfall amounts now still have 30 mm possible in Winnipeg but we could also see closer to 10 mm so that’s the range we’re looking at now.

Through the rest of the week and getting into the weekend we will likely deal with some lingering cloud cover and a few showers but nothing like the rain Wednesday. That’s our rainy day for the week.

It’s further off but your Canada Day shouldn’t be too bad. Looks like a mix of sun & cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22 C.