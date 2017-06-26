University of Calgary
University of Calgary hosts emergency training exercise on Monday

By Online Reporter  Global News

University of Calgary
Emergency crews will be holding a training exercise at the University of Calgary on Monday as a way to assess the institution’s emergency management plan.

The exercise will see first responders run through a mock mass-casualty scenario. Among the first responders taking part are the Calgary Police Service (CPS), Calgary Fire Department (CFD), Alberta Health Services Emergency Medical Services (AHS EMS), Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) and 911 operators.

“As we’ve seen recently around the world, large-scale incidents can occur anywhere at any time,” CPS Deputy Chief Ray Robitaille said in a news release.

“These kinds of exercises allow us to test how we would work together in complex, mass-casualty incidents to identify any potential gaps and to strengthen our response.”

Monday’s exercise builds upon one held at the university in November 2016.

“The university is committed to having established and tested emergency plans in place to ensure the safety of all students, faculty, staff and visitors on campus,” University of Calgary director of emergency management Bob Maber said.

