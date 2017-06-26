Police investigate serious incident in Winnipeg’s Spence area
Winnipeg police are investigating a serious incident Monday morning in the city’s Spence neighbourhood after one person was taken to hospital.
Police were called to the area by Sargent Avenue and Sherbrook Street around 10 p.m. Sunday for reports of an injured male.
Police didn’t confirm how the person was hurt or the extent of their injuries.
More to come.
