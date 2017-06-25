Calgary Fire Department rescues people from capsized boat on Bow River

Water rescue crews were called to reports of two capsized boats upstream on the Bow River near the weir on Harvey Passage at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

When the Calgary Fire Department and Marina Rescue arrived, two people from one boat had made it to shore safely, while two others in the second boat were holding on to a rope to stay afloat.

Crews were able to rescue the two people and bring them to safety. Only one of the two boats was salvaged.

No one was injured or taken to hospital in the incident.