World
June 25, 2017 5:29 pm
Updated: June 25, 2017 6:24 pm

Colombian ferry carrying 150 passengers sinks in reservoir, at least 3 dead

By Staff The Associated Press

A boat travels through the Guatape reservoir in this undated photo.

Flickr
The head of Colombia’s police says that three people have died and 30 are missing after a tourist boat with about 150 people on board capsized near Medellin.

Gen. Jorge Nieto told Blu Radio on Sunday that authorities are still in the process of identifying the victims.

A rescue operation was under underway in the Guatape reservoir. Medellin’s mayor said firefighters and scuba divers were heading to the town. A flotilla of recreational boats rushed to the scene to pull people from the vessel.

Videos circulating on social media show a multi-story ferry sinking as a number of recreational boats rushed to the scene to pull people from the sinking vessel.

Survivors told local media that the boat, called El Almirante, appeared to be overloaded and none of the passengers on board were wearing life vests.

The reservoir surrounding the soaring rocky outcrop of El Penol is a popular weekend destination a little more than an hour from Medellin. It was especially busy Sunday as Colombians celebrated a long holiday weekend.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
