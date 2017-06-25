2 serious collisions close 2 Manitoba highways Sunday

Manitoba RCMP closed two highways due to two serious collisions outside the city on Sunday.

Officers said a vehicle collided with a hydro pole and has closed highway 7 between road 105 and road 106.

Highway 16 is also closed for a large stretch running from Gladstone and highway 1 because of a crash between a van and a semi truck.

RCMP Officers couldn’t give further details at the time, but did say serious injuries have been reported in both collisions.

For drivers, detours have been put in place for both closures. But, drivers are being warned to expect delays in the area.