June 25, 2017 11:58 am
Updated: June 25, 2017 12:11 pm

Norwegians raising funds to fix popular penis-shaped rock formation

By Staff The Associated Press

The rock formation Trollpikken in Rogaland, western Norway.

EPA/Ingve Aalbu
Activists are collecting money to repair a penis-shaped rock formation in southern Norway after the popular tourist attraction was found badly damaged.

Joggers discovered Saturday that the Trollpikken rock formation had cracked and noted drilling holes in the rock – something that experts say strongly suggests the rock was deliberately vandalized.

By Sunday, over 500 people had donated nearly 90,000 Norwegian kroner ($10,600) to fix the formation located south of the southern coastal city of Stavanger.

The broken rock formation Trollpikken in Rogaland, western Norway, 24 June 2017, after it has allegedly been vandalized during the night between 23 and 24 June.

EPA/Carina Johansen

Activist Kjetil Bentsen told public broadcaster NRK that he was convinced the Trollpikken “will be rebuilt” with donated money.

Police are looking for tips to find the person or persons who did it. They could face a one-year prison sentence for a serious environmental crime.

