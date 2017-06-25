Firefighters rescue injured man at Webster’s Falls

The summer weather has resulted in yet another rope rescue at a Hamilton waterfall.

Firefighters were called to Webster’s Falls at 6:42 p.m. on Saturday.

Fire information officer Claudio Mostacci says a man was hiking in the Spencer Creek gorge where he injured his leg.

Mostacci adds the man didn’t sustain the injury from a fall.

Emergency crews lifted him about 30 metres out of the gorge by about 8:15 p.m. He was then taken to hospital.

There’s no information on the man’s identity or whether he is from Hamilton.

It’s the third rope rescue at a waterfall in the city this month, including an incident on June 10 when a man fell to his death at Albion Falls.