Firefighters rescue injured man at Webster’s Falls
The summer weather has resulted in yet another rope rescue at a Hamilton waterfall.
Firefighters were called to Webster’s Falls at 6:42 p.m. on Saturday.
Fire information officer Claudio Mostacci says a man was hiking in the Spencer Creek gorge where he injured his leg.
Mostacci adds the man didn’t sustain the injury from a fall.
Emergency crews lifted him about 30 metres out of the gorge by about 8:15 p.m. He was then taken to hospital.
There’s no information on the man’s identity or whether he is from Hamilton.
It’s the third rope rescue at a waterfall in the city this month, including an incident on June 10 when a man fell to his death at Albion Falls.
