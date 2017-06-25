Abbotsford Police searching for teen missing since Friday
A A
Abbotsford Police are asking the public to help find a missing 15-year-old girl to make sure she’s okay.
Shayla Young, who also goes by Shayla Doersam, was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. Friday near Maclure Road and Trethewey street.
Police describe her as being 5’4″ tall, with long brown hair and green eyes.
They say she was wearing black jean shorts and a white tank top.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.