Abbotsford Police searching for teen missing since Friday

Abbotsford Police are asking the public to help find a missing 15-year-old girl to make sure she’s okay.

Shayla Young, who also goes by Shayla Doersam, was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. Friday near Maclure Road and Trethewey street.

Police describe her as being 5’4″ tall, with long brown hair and green eyes.

They say she was wearing black jean shorts and a white tank top.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.