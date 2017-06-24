BCTF welcomes proposal for Royal Commission on education

The union representing BC Teachers is welcoming the prospect of a Royal Commission on Education.

But the BC Teachers Federation also says it’s taking the BC Liberals’ pledge to convene the public inquiry, like every other promise in Thursday’s Throne Speech, with a grain of salt.

BCTF President Glen Hansman says the last review of B.C.’s education system was 30 years ago, and a new one could shape education in the province for decades to come.

“There is definitely a worthwhile conversation to be had with the public around issues related to curriculum, reporting, how we assess students and making sure that the value that we should be putting on our public schools and education in general is one that government can live up to.”

He says in order for the system to take a step forward, a blueprint for education is needed so programs and money are directed at solving problems.

“Even when you have lots of good initiatives when they’re all piled up on top of one another without there being a coherent vision behind them things can be really problematic and can really play out haphazardly at the ground level.”

Along with the promise of a royal commission, the Liberals’ Throne Speech also pledged to review the funding formula for B.C. school districts, something public education advocates have long advocated for.