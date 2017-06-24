Bear spotted on Vancouver’s Fraserview Golf Course to be put down by conservation officers

Conservation officers tranquilized a bear that was spotted on a Vancouver golf course on Saturday morning and say the animal needs to be euthanized.

Conservation officer Jack Trudgian said bear sightings were reported in the area of East 54th Avenue and Kerr Street.

Video captured by a golfer showed a black bear walking across the fairway at Fraserview Golf Course.

Trudgian believes the young bear was forced out of Burnaby by a larger bear and most likely made its way to Vancouver in search of food.

Officers tranquilized the bear and say the animal has to be euthanized as it poses a risk to the public.

More to come…