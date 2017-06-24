Ponoka RCMP searching for suspects after home invasion

Ponoka RCMP are actively searching for five suspects after two people were restrained and robbed early Saturday morning.

At around 2:00 a.m., Ponoka RCMP were called to a home in the Morningside area.

Officers located two people at the scene who had sustained minor injuries as result of an altercation that took place inside the home.

Investigators say five male suspects entered the home armed with a firearm and restrained the two victims. The suspects made off with five firearms, coins, and the victim’s 1995 maroon Dodge Ram.

The truck has Alberta license plate RAT 594. RCMP say if you see this vehicle, do not approach and call 911 immediately.

Ponoka RCMP do not believe this was a random incident.

In a news release, officers say they are actively exhausting all investigative avenues to locate the suspects and recover the firearms.

The male suspects were all described as smaller in stature, one wearing a ball cap, and two others wearing hoodies with their faces covered.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ponoka RCMP or Crime Stoppers.