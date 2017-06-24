Want to beat the heat in Metro Vancouver? The health authority has some tips

Scorching temperatures will sizzle the South Coast this weekend.

And that has Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) giving the public some friendly tips on how to keep cool.

With temperatures climbing all the way into the 30-degree range away from the water, it’s going to be the first real blast of the summer season.

Dr. Meena Dawar said the important thing is to keep your home cool, with fluids on hand.

“Everybody should keep hydrated so they should drink lots of fluids, even before we start getting thirsty. And make sure children and others around us are doing the same,” she said.

Dr. Dawar added that those looking to tan should take care to keep from burning.

“With all sunscreens you have to apply it regularly. So if you put it on in the morning, it doesn’t last all day. Check your bottle to see when you need to re-apply it, particularly if you’re going to be around water.”

She said the hot weather is also a reminder to check on people who live alone, to never leave children or pets in a parked car, and to wear plenty of sunscreen.

Extreme heat is just as bad for the homeless as bitter cold, said Union Gospel Mission (UGM) spokesperson Jeremy Hunka.

The organization has prepared for the hot weather with volunteers reaching out to people on the street, and will continue to do so throughout the weekend.

“Handing out water and warning people that the heat is coming and that they’re not gonna be ready for it,” he said.

“They will also be telling people to make sure that they stay in the shade, that they have hats, to keep out of any situation that would have them in the heat for a long period of time.”

Hunka said there will be water available in their reception office 24/7 for people to come in and cool down, and spaces will be open for lunch and dinner to cool down in.

“We are being extra vigilant, we’re warning of the risks and we’re making sure that people know that the heat is coming. “

He added they’re doing what they can to give people proper clothing and sun protection.