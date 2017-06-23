Canada
June 23, 2017 7:15 pm
Updated: June 23, 2017 7:24 pm

Manslaughter charges laid in Moneybird death

By Emily Pasiuk Global News

Jessie Moneybird died in hospital after being found severely injured on June 9th.

Global News
A A

Sylas Moneybird, a 20-year-old Regina man, has been charged with manslaughter in the death of 22-year-old Jessie Moneybird.

On June 9 at around midnight, police were called to Twelfth Avenue and Rose Street, where they found Jessie Moneybird injured. The investigation showed that a fight had broken out between two groups.

Jessie Moneybird was taken to hospital by EMS where he died.

Shortly after, Sylas Moneybird allegedly assaulted and robbed a female. He has been charged with robbery with violence in that incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Sylas Moneybird makes his first court appearance on these charges Monday.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Moneybird

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News