Manslaughter charges laid in Moneybird death
Sylas Moneybird, a 20-year-old Regina man, has been charged with manslaughter in the death of 22-year-old Jessie Moneybird.
On June 9 at around midnight, police were called to Twelfth Avenue and Rose Street, where they found Jessie Moneybird injured. The investigation showed that a fight had broken out between two groups.
Jessie Moneybird was taken to hospital by EMS where he died.
Shortly after, Sylas Moneybird allegedly assaulted and robbed a female. He has been charged with robbery with violence in that incident.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Sylas Moneybird makes his first court appearance on these charges Monday.
