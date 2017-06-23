NHL Draft: Edmonton Oilers take forward Kailer Yamamoto with pick 22

Forward Kailer Yamamoto is the newest member of the Edmonton Oilers organization. The Oilers selected the skilled and speedy forward 22nd overall in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Yamamota is considered to be one of the most dynamic players in this year’s draft class. The only thing he has going against him is his size. Yamamota, 18, stands just 5′ 8″ tall and weighs 153 pounds.

“I think when I’m playing, I need to have no fear in my game,” said Yamamoto.

“I know the elite goal scorers all go to the dirty areas. It doesn’t matter how big they are. I try to emulate a lot of players like Mats Zuccarello. He lays the body all the time. I think it’s worked out.”

Oilers GM Peter Chiarelli has made the Oilers a lot bigger and tougher to play against over his two year tenure with the team. Chiarelli made it clear ahead of the draft that their focus has now shifted to adding more players with speed and skill.

“Kailer’s skill and grit is a real interesting package,” said Chiarelli.

“He gets after it, he knocks guys off pucks. He is small, but he’e strong and has tremendous heart and skill. To me he really stood out.”

The right-shooting forward sniped 42 goals and 99 points in 65 games with his hometown Spokane Chiefs last season. He will likely head back to Spokane for another season, but don’t tell Yamamoto that.

“My goal next season is the make the Edmonton Oilers,” added Yamamoto. “If that doesn’t happen, then I want to be the leading goal scorer in the WHL. That’s my goal.”

NHL Central scouting ranked Yamamoto 17th overall among North American skaters.