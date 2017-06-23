NHL Draft: Edmonton Oilers take forward Kailer Yamamoto with pick 22

Kailer Yamamoto is the newest member of the Edmonton Oilers organization. The Oilers selected the skilled and speedy forward 22nd overall in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Yamamoto is considered one of the most dynamic players in this year’s draft class. The only thing he has going against him is his size. Yamamoto, 18, stands just 5′ 8″ tall and weighs 153 pounds.

“I think when I’m playing, I need to have no fear in my game,” Yamamoto said.

“I know the elite goal scorers all go to the dirty areas. It doesn’t matter how big they are. I try to emulate a lot of players like Mats Zuccarello. He lays the body all the time. I think it’s worked out.”

When Peter Chiarelli took over as Oilers GM, he made it clear that he wanted to make the Oilers a bigger team that was harder to play against. Chiarelli has done just that, but now the focus has shifted to adding more speed and skill.

“Kailer’s skill and grit is a real interesting package,” said Chiarelli.

“He gets after it, he knocks guys off pucks. He is small, but he’s strong and has tremendous heart and skill. To me he really stood out.”

The right-shooting forward sniped 42 goals and 99 points in 65 games with his hometown Spokane Chiefs last season. He will likely head back to Spokane for another year of junior hockey – just don’t tell Yamamoto that.

“My goal next season is to make the Edmonton Oilers,” Yamamoto said. “If that doesn’t happen, then I want to be the leading goal scorer in the WHL. That’s my goal.”

NHL Central scouting had Yamamoto ranked 17th overall among North American skaters heading into the draft.

PHOTO: Yamamoto chatting with Reid Wilkins, Bob Stauffer, and Jack Michaels at the NHL Draft.

