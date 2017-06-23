Prince Charles and Camilla’s 3-day tour of Canada to cost almost $1M

Once Prince Charles and Camilla wrap up their three-day dash around the country, Canadians will have shelled out almost $1 million for the royal tour, according to documents released through access to information legislation.

Heritage Canada documents detailing costs associated with the June 29 to July 1 tour show the department budgeted $935,000 in the current fiscal year and spent $40,927 last year, for a total of $977,577.

The documents provide only broad categories of spending with items falling under either salaries and wages, goods and services, or travel, conference and hospitality.

One significant chunk of the budget – $273,000 – is allocated to travel. That will include the cost of flying the Airbus Polaris overseas to pick up Charles and Camilla, fly them back over to Canada and then to each stop they’ve scheduled for their three days here.

“With respect to royal visits and the monarchy specifically, so long as Canada is a constitutional monarchy, some costs associated with royal visits are unavoidable,” said Aaron Wudrick, federal director with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, a right-leaning taxpayer advocacy group.

“But [those costs] should always be transparent … and reasonable. Given the fiscal context, when we’re running big deficits, perhaps scaling down costs accordingly is appropriate.”

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are scheduled to kick off their three-day visit in Iqaluit, Nunavut, on June 29.

There, Charles is expected to meet with local leaders working to preserve indigenous languages, then head for a visit at the Nunavut Research Institute to take a gander at some of the environmental projects taking place in the North.

Camilla, meanwhile, is set to attend an event and meet with representatives from organizations dedicated to preserving the health and lives of northern women.

The couple is also expected at a public feast at a park where they will also indulge in some local artists’ performances.

From Nunavut, the royals will travel to Ontario, stopping at CFB Trenton and Wellington village in Prince Edward County, about 200 kilometres east of Toronto.

The tour’s finale will come on Canada Day, when the couple helps celebrate the country’s 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Some other costs detailed in the documents provided to Global News by researcher Ken Rubin include postage fees ($2,000), interpretation and translation services ($9,500), and protection services ($10,000).