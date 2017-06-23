Police incident underway at Coquitlam Centre bus loop

A police incident is currently underway at the Coquitlam Centre bus loop.
Coquitlam RCMP are on scene and say a “suspicious device” has been found but are releasing few other details at this time.
Spokesperson for Translink, Anne Drennan, says the incident is not affecting bus and SkyTrain operations at this time. Passengers are advised to use Westcoast Express, “Kiss and Ride” loop to board the buses.
RCMP are asking residents to avoid the area if possible while the investigation is underway.
This is a developing story, we will update with more details when they are confirmed.
