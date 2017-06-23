$31 million earmarked for Hamilton water/wastewater infrastructure

The federal and provincial governments have once again brought their chequebooks to Hamilton.

Ottawa and the province have announced a total of $31 million for 16 new infrastructure projects in the city.

These projects “will provide immediate improvements and will ensure that Hamilton remains healthy and sustainable now and for years to come,” said Hamilton East-Stoney Creek Liberal MP Bob Bratina.

“Ensuring safety and improving wastewater treatment infrastructure for people in the City of Hamilton is of paramount importance,” said Ted McMeekin, Liberal MPP for Ancaster-Dundas-Flamborough-Westdale.

“Crucial to ensuring Hamiltonians continue to receive clean water.”

Some $21 million comes from the Trudeau government and will be used to upgrade the Woodward Wastewater Treatment Plant methane storage facility, as well as rehabilitate the Osler Road pumping station and the construction of a new Lynden water treatment system.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger says the city is injecting $10 million in infrastructure that is “crucial to ensuring Hamiltonians continue to receive clean water.”

“Many of these projects are related to rehabilitating and repairing the aging infrastructure that we can’t see, like sewer mains and storm sewers. While this infrastructure isn’t always top of mind, it’s crucial to ensuring Hamiltonians continue to receive clean water,” said Eisenberger.

Eisenberger added we don’t have drinking water quality issues and these projects will help maintain that.

An additional $3.9 million is earmarked for four water and wastewater projects in Brantford.