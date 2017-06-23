The Morning Show – Friday, June 23rd, 2017

Happy Friday!

Didn’t catch The Morning Show on Talk Radio AM640? Here’s what you missed on today’s show:

Toronto under flood watch amidst GO train delays and Bayview Avenue closure

Anne Marie Aikens, spokesperson for Metrolinx, joined The Morning Show to provide an update.

Drones delivering life-saving defibrillators

Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Drone Delivery, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

Patrick Brown claims fees for Ontario drivers are going to rise, but Del Duca says no

Steven Del Duca, Minister of Transportation, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

Ottawa airport police officers will now get military-style rifles

Julian Fantino, AM640’s Public Safety and Law Enforcement Expert, joined The Morning Show to discuss why officials want military-style rifles for Ottawa airport police.

First TTC vehicle operator fails random drug test

Brad Ross, TTC Executive Director of Corporate Communication, joined The Morning Show to discuss the situation.

Is Pride an acceptable place for young children?

Nicole Bloomberg, Pink and Blue Magazine Editor-in-Chief & Owner, joined The Morning Show to talk about the issue.

Flood watch in effect for Toronto due to rising water levels

Anthony Farnell, Chief Meteorologist for Global News and AM640, joined The Morning Show to give a weather update.

Have a great weekend!