COMMENTARY: Mulroney’s advice could be key in NAFTA talks

One of the wisest things Prime Minister Trudeau has done is to seek out the help of former prime minister Brian Mulroney as Canada heads into the renegotiation of NAFTA.

The irony of course, is that Mulroney and the PM’s father, Pierre Trudeau, were bitter rivals, but Mulroney and Justin Trudeau seem to have a mutual respect that transcends party politics, and that’s a good thing.

Mulroney’s experience will be invaluable; it was his government that got the NAFTA ball rolling so many years ago and he knows how tricky it can be, even for so-called “friendly nations” to forge a complicated pact such as NAFTA.

Mulroney’s advice to ignore the bombast from the White House and stick to the issues makes a lot of sense.

But over and above his NAFTA expertise, Mulroney brings something else to the table.

U.S. President Donald Trump is an elitist who loves to rub shoulders with the rich and famous in his West Palm Beach neighbourhood and Brian Mulroney is one of those neighbours.

That relationship may come in handy as the NAFTA talks hit the inevitable rough spots in the months ahead.

Who would have thought that a Mulroney and a Trudeau would work together to achieve a common goal for Canada?

Strange times indeed!