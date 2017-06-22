Angela Kokott: Is alcohol the new smoking?

Hard to believe, but as a radio host who enjoys sampling vino on my weekly Wine Wednesday segment, i’m taking a close look at my alcohol consumption. I think you should as well.

A report from the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) has found that more Canadians were hospitalized due to alcohol than heart attacks last year. CIHI concluded alcohol harm is “a serious and growing concern, both in Canada and around the world.” It suggested a strategy similar to anti-smoking campaigns is needed to reduce alcohol harm.

READ MORE: Thousands of Canadians were hospitalized because of alcohol in 2016

Is it time we started treating alcohol like tobacco?

We’ve long known about the dangers of smoking. Similar connections have been made between alcohol and cancer. So, why aren’t we as concerned about alcohol?

I won’t stop enjoying a glass of wine now and then, but I’ll be more aware of how often the ‘now-and-then’ occurs.