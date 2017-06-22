Politics
June 22, 2017 4:11 pm

Police carry disabled demonstrators away from U.S. health bill protest

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH ABOVE: 'Trumpcare' protesters carried out of Capitol Hill

A A

U.S. Capitol Police arrested dozens of people protesting cuts to Medicaid in the Senate Republicans’ health care bill on Thursday.

The protests erupted after Senate Republican leaders released their 142-page discussion draft of a health care bill, triggering a series of legislative steps with one goal – repeal and replace Democratic President Barack Obama’s 7-year-old law.

U.S. Capitol Police remove a woman from a protest in front of the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) inside the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, on June 22, 2017.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

U.S. Capitol Police remove protesters from in front of the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The protesters filled a hallway in one of the Senate office buildings, outside the office of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

READ MORE: Obamacare repeal bill: 7 key changes proposed for U.S. health care

Some of the protesters were escorted individually. Others were much more reluctant to leave and it took four or five officers to carry them out.

U.S. Capitol Police remove a protester from in front of the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

The protesters yelled “no cuts to Medicaid” as they were led away.

One protester said he’s with the disability rights group ADAPT. Phillip Corona said he travelled from Wisconsin to make his voice heard.

Members of a group with disabilities were protesting the proposed GOP health care plan that was unveiled June 22, 2017.

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Corona said Medicaid helps his son Anthony get out of bed every morning. Phillip Corona fears that changes to the program “would possibly mean putting him in a nursing home.”

WATCH: Trump accuses Dems of being ‘obstructionists,’ claims Obamacare ‘dead’

Alison Barkoff – director of advocacy for the Center for Public Representation – helped organize the protest. She says the protesters rely on Medicaid to help them live and she says the health bill amounts to “tax cuts for the wealthy on the backs of people with disabilities.”

— With a file from Global News reporter Maham Abedi

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Donald Trump healthcare
Health Care
health care bill
health care protest
Mitch McConnell office
Mitch McConnell office protest
Obamacare
obamacare repeal
obamacare repeal protest
senate health care draft bill
U.S. health care

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News