Ex-ski coach Bertrand Charest found guilty of 37 charges in sex trial

Former high-performance ski coach Bertrand Charest has been found guilty of 37 of the 57 charges against him in connection with sexual relations with his students.

A Quebec judge handed down the verdicts Thursday morning in a courtroom in Saint-Jérôme, north of Montreal.

Charest was facing 57 counts, including sexual assault and breach of trust involving 12 alleged victims who were between 12 and 19 at the time of the offences.

He was acquitted on 18 charges, while the court said it didn’t have jurisdiction on the two other counts.

The allegations dated back to the 1990s and took place in Quebec as well as other locations such as Whistler, B.C., New Zealand and the United States.

The offences occurred both before and during Charest’s stint with Alpine Canada’s women’s development team between 1996 and 1998.