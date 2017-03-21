Ski director who helped hire Bertrand Charest takes stand in sex assault trial

A ski director who helped hire Bertrand Charest is testifying he never received complaints or heard rumours about sex allegations against the former coach.

Regis Nivoix told Charest’s sex assault trial Tuesday Charest was hired for the 1992-93 ski season because of his history of delivering the goods.

Nivoix says Charest’s students performed exceedingly well and the ex-coach had a vision on how to get Quebec skiers to the national and international stage.

Charest, now 51, is on trial on 57 charges, including sexual assault and breach of trust, in relation to 12 alleged victims between the ages of 12 and 19 during the 1990s.

The alleged victims claim Charest abused them sexually when he was their coach, before and during his stint with Alpine Canada’s women’s development team between 1996 and ’98.

Nivoix says he often visited the ski school run by Charest in the mid-90s and adds the atmosphere there was warm and friendly.