Canada
March 8, 2017 11:14 am

Woman testifies Bertrand Charest put his hands in her pants when she was a minor

By Staff The Canadian Press

Former Alpine Canada ski coach Bertrand Charest has been denied bail on charges of sexually assaulting young girls.

Mike McLaughlin / The Canadian Press
Another alleged victim of Bertrand Charest is testifying at his sex-assault trial and says the former ski coach put his hands down her pants when she was about 16.

She says the incident occurred as Charest was driving her to a ski competition.

The witness is the seventh alleged victim to take the stand at the trial, which began last week in Saint-Jérôme, north of Montreal.

Charest is facing 57 charges, including sexual assault and breach of trust for alleged offences against 12 girls between the ages of 12 and 19.

Charest, now 51, worked with Alpine Canada’s women’s development team between 1996 and 1998.

Several witnesses have testified they had sexual relationships with Charest and have said he was controlling and manipulative toward the athletes whose careers he supervised.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Alpine Canada
Bertrand Charest
Bertrand Charest sex assault trial
Bertrand Charest trial
Breach Of Trust
professional skiing
Saint-Jerome
Sexual Assaul
Ski coach
ski competition

