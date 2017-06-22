Blogs
June 22, 2017 11:57 am

The Stafford Show – Thursday, June 22nd, 2017

By

Burlington police are teaming up with drive-thru employees to keep drunk drivers off the road.

Didn’t catch The Stafford Show live on AM640 today? Here’s what you missed on the show:

 

Alcohol responsible for more hospital admissions than heart attacks last year: report
Stafford asks callers how we can bring the number of hospital admissions due to alcohol down. As well, if callers believe the LCBO will strike or if they’ll come to a deal.

 

 

Would you like jail time with those fries? Spotting impaired drivers at the drive-thru
Constable Dave Stewart, of the Halton Regional Police Service in Ontario, joined The Stafford Show to chat about the Halton Regional Police teaming up with drive-thru employees.

 

