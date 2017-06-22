Politics
June 22, 2017 9:37 am

New Brunswick language commissioner calls for more government officials to be bilingual

By Staff The Canadian Press

FILE: Katherine d'Entremont at the release of her first annual report in 2014

File/Global News
New Brunswick’s official languages commissioner says more senior provincial officials need to be able to speak both English and French.

In her fourth annual report, released today, Katherine d’Entremont says a survey of francophone organizations and municipalities showed only four of 21 said that French was always used at meetings with senior public servants.

She says that is unacceptable in Canada’s only officially bilingual province.

D’Entremont also says she is concerned that bilingualism was not a stated requirement in competition advertisements for three legislative officer positions, including the chief electoral officer.

She says bilingualism should be a legislated requirement for those positions.

D’Entremont says in the past year her office received 114 admissible complaints – with 92 based on a lack of service in French and 22 on lack of service in English.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

