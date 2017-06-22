New Brunswick language commissioner calls for more government officials to be bilingual

New Brunswick’s official languages commissioner says more senior provincial officials need to be able to speak both English and French.

In her fourth annual report, released today, Katherine d’Entremont says a survey of francophone organizations and municipalities showed only four of 21 said that French was always used at meetings with senior public servants.

READ MORE: Constitutional case over bilingual school busing in New Brunswick gets underway

She says that is unacceptable in Canada’s only officially bilingual province.

D’Entremont also says she is concerned that bilingualism was not a stated requirement in competition advertisements for three legislative officer positions, including the chief electoral officer.

READ MORE: Focus more, earn more, remember more: Research reveals perks of second-language learning

She says bilingualism should be a legislated requirement for those positions.

D’Entremont says in the past year her office received 114 admissible complaints – with 92 based on a lack of service in French and 22 on lack of service in English.