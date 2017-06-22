Environment
June 22, 2017 9:03 am
Updated: June 22, 2017 9:05 am

Shallow 6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off Guatemala’s Pacific coast

By Staff The Associated Press

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.8 earthquake has hit off Guatemala's Pacific coast.

USGS
A A

GUATEMALA CITY – The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.8 earthquake has hit off Guatemala’s Pacific coast.

Residents of Guatemala City report feeling the 8:31 a.m. EDT quake, but there are no immediate reports of what damage it may have caused.

The Geological Survey says the quake was centred about 38 kilometres southwest of Puerto San Jose and 10 kilometres below the surface.

More to come…

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Earthquake
Earthquakes
Guatemala
Guatemala City
Guatemala earthquake
Puerto San Jose
U.S. Geological Survey

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News