Shallow 6.8-magnitude earthquake strikes off Guatemala’s Pacific coast

GUATEMALA CITY – The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.8 earthquake has hit off Guatemala’s Pacific coast.

Residents of Guatemala City report feeling the 8:31 a.m. EDT quake, but there are no immediate reports of what damage it may have caused.

The Geological Survey says the quake was centred about 38 kilometres southwest of Puerto San Jose and 10 kilometres below the surface.

