COMMENTARY: Grey Cup 2017 will be a cat fight

Are you ready for some football?

The CFL kicks off its regular season Thursday night, and this season — maybe a little more so than past years — offers a tad more intrigue than usual.

Why do I say that?

Well, there are a number of reasons, highlighted by the fact the league has had so many changes during the off-season.

Let’s start at the top, where Commissioner Jeffrey Orridge is out and has been replaced, at least on an interim basis, by Jim Lawson.

A new era has been ushered in in Toronto, where the new-look Argos are now led by head coach Marc Trestman and GM Jim Popp.

Their old team, the Alouettes, have a new regime too, which includes longtime Roughriders QB, Darian Durant.

The Riders not only have a new stadium, they have a rebuilt roster, while the Redblacks have said goodbye to future Hall of Fame pivot Henry Burris in the year they host the Grey Cup.

Who’s going to play in the big game?

Even in a nine-team league, it’s hard to predict which team will stay healthy and perform up to expectations.

By all accounts, I think Calgary still has the most talent to win it all.

But I’m throwing B.C. into the mix and I think Hamilton has a great chance to get to the final.

I wouldn’t mind the Ticats over the Lions in the capital come November 26 — but for some reason, my gut tells me it will be the reverse.

Rick Zamperin’s CFL Predictions

East Division

1. Hamilton

2. Ottawa

3. Montreal

4. Toronto

West Divison

1. Calgary

2. B.C.

3. Edmonton

4. Saskatchewan

5. Winnipeg

Most Outstanding Player: Jonathon Jennings, B.C.

Most Outstanding Defensive Player: Charleston Hughes, Calgary

Most Outstanding Canadian: Brad Sinopoli, Ottawa

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman: Jon Gott, Ottawa

Most Outstanding Special Teams Player: Chris Rainey, B.C.

Most Outstanding Rookie: Danny Vandervoort, B.C.