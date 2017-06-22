World
June 22, 2017 5:40 am

Prince Philip leaves London hospital after treatment for infection

By Staff Reuters

Prince Philip is said to be in good spirits after being admitted to hospital for an infection on Wednesday.

Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, was discharged from hospital on Thursday after treatment for an infection.

Philip, who is also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday as a precautionary measure for the treatment of an infection arising from a pre-existing condition.

“The Duke of Edinburgh left hospital this morning,” a Palace spokesman said.

Philip has been by the queen’s side throughout her 65 years on the throne and she has described him as “my strength and stay.”

