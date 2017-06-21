Hundreds celebrate indigenous culture in London on National Aboriginal Solidarity Day

National Aboriginal Solidarity Day drew hundreds of people — indigenous and non-indigenous — to the Green in Wortley Village on Wednesday.

The cultural celebration started early in the morning with a sunrise ceremony, and the lighting of a sacred fire. During a powwow, dancers in colourful traditional regalia stepped to the beat of two drum circles, with an open invitation for the public to join them.

“What other place does that? Just opens up their gates and let people come on in, and join in the dance,” asked Ira Timothy, a spokesperson for the Association of Iroquois and Allied Indians, who comes from the Delaware Nation near Thamesville.

Police Chief John Pare, NDP MPPs Peggy Sattler and Teresa Armstrong, and city councillors Maureen Cassidy and Stephen Turner were among those who took part in a Veterans Dance. Children followed behind, taking slow rhythmic laps around a large circle on the grass.

“Every single step in that dance is a prayer, every single step in that dance honours the elders and the veterans,” explained Timothy, who was pleased to see the number of kids visiting the gathering as part of a field trip from school.

“During these times when we have problems with racism and stereotypes, it’s more important than ever to have something like this so people can come out and see that no, the stereotypes are wrong.”

Around the circle, a handful of tents were lined with chairs so the elderly could be sheltered from the hot sun. Two vendors amassed large lines waiting for popular Indian tacos, while other vendors sold handmade crafts and leather goods.

For some it, it was a hands-on learning experience. For others, it was a celebration of the culture they grew up in.

“We’ve been marginalized for a long time,” explained Muskrat Meti Elder Annette Sullivan.

“A lot of us feel separated, like we’re rowing the canoe alone, we’ve been displaced from our home community. So to have a day where we can gather together and celebrate each other, our love for one another, our love for our culture and our children and who we are, it’s just wonderful.”

National Aboriginal Solidarity Day has been celebrated on June 21 each year since 1996. It often coincides with the summer solstice.

This morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a plan to change the day’s name to National Indigenous People’s Day, to be consistent with the international recognition of Indigenous Peoples, and to recognize and acknowledge the homeland of indigenous nations and cultures.