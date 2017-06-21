Politics
June 21, 2017 1:25 pm

Ottawa renames Langevin Block in show of respect to Indigenous Peoples

By Staff The Canadian Press

OTTAWA – The federal government is renaming the Langevin Block building, which sits across from Parliament Hill, out of respect for Indigenous Peoples.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says keeping the name of Sir Hector-Louis Langevin — someone associated with the residential school system — on the building that houses Prime Minister’s Office clashes with the government’s vision.

Instead, the building will be called the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council.

Trudeau also announced today that a new space for Indigenous Peoples will be established nearby at 100 Wellington Street, the site of the former U.S. Embassy.

Trudeau says the prominent location, directly facing Parliament Hill, symbolizes a turning point in Canada’s relationship with Indigenous Peoples through a concrete marker in the heart of the nation’s capital.

The federal government also intends to rename National Aboriginal Day — being celebrated today — as National Indigenous Peoples Day.

justin trudeau National Indigenous Peoples Day
Langevin Block
Langevin Block buildig
Langevin Block building
National Indigenous Peoples Day
Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Council
Parliament Hill
Sir Hector Louis Langevin

