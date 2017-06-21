New prosecutor leads case against former sheriff charged with online child luring

British Columbia’s Prosecution Service says a new special prosecutor has been named to lead the case against a former deputy sheriff charged with sexual offences.

Vancouver lawyer Brock Martland will take over from Michael Tammen, who was recently appointed to the B.C. Supreme Court.

The prosecution service says Martland will conduct an independent review and assessment of the charges faced by Kevin Johnston, who was charged last September with three counts of communicating with an underage person for a sexual offence.

A news release from the prosecution service says a charge of invitation to sexual touching was recently stayed. The alleged offences are said to have occurred between Aug. 8 and Aug. 27, 2016, at or near the cities of Kamloops and Kelowna.

Johnston is expected to return to court on July 6 in Kelowna to set a date for trial.

