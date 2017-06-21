Part of Henday closed, school in lockdown as police respond to 2 ‘mental health calls’ in NE Edmonton

A northeast Edmonton junior high was put under lockdown Wednesday and a portion of the Anthony Henday was closed as Edmonton police were called to two separate mental health calls.

No details were available about the nature of either call, but police closed the southbound lanes of the Anthony Henday at 153 Avenue. Traffic was also blocked along 153 Avenue.

Not far away, staff and students at John D. Bracco School, in the area of 138 Ave and 35 Street, were in the gym for an assembly when police received a different mental health call. The school was put under a lockdown in the gym.

An Edmonton Public School Board spokesperson said, as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, all students and staff were safe in the gym.

EPSB said it is working with police, who were on scene.

Parents of students at the school were being asked to not come to the school or text their kids.