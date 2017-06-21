Big jump in Indigenous population putting financial pressure on governments: Fraser Institute

A new study by the Fraser Institute says government incentives may be a big reason for a 275 per cent jump in the Indigenous population in Canada between 1985 and 2011.

Study author Tom Flanagan says it’s not just an issue of how people choose to label themselves, it’s also about being incentivised by government benefits to identify as Indigenous, which increases financial pressures on government.

The study found court decisions and legislative amendments since 1985 have broadened Indigenous identity and estimates suggest the number of people granted registered Indian status is at least 40 per cent higher as a result.

“Many Canadians who have some degree of Indigenous ancestry may be encouraged by these incentives and benefits to seek registration,” Flanagan said in a news release.

“If the legal and legislative trend of extending status to more and more Canadians continues, governments across Canada will face mounting financial pressure as the number of beneficiaries grows.”

