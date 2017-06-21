NDP leader says he’s not ‘campaigning’ in case of a snap election

John Horgan spent some time in downtown Vancouver at a town hall meeting Tuesday evening and says he’s not ‘campaigning.’

“I think it’s important for politicians not to just campaign but to engage with people every day of the year.”

He was asked what he thought of pre-throne promises made by Premier Christy Clark and the Liberals. Promises that align with the NDP and Green Platforms like a ban on corporate donations, hike in social assistance, and 50-million dollars for clean energy charging stations.

Horgan says, “If she really wanted to run on those issues, she should have run on those issues. She’s saying now she heard the public, well she didn’t hear them loudly enough.”

Asked if he thinks those promises will sway a green vote in Thursday’s throne speech, Horgan replied, “not at all. I think she’s dragging this out so long is to have discussions about ‘what if.’ What if we called the legislature and had a vote tomorrow?”

Horgan says if there is another election, he’s ready.

Meanwhile, Clark was in Fort St. John on Tuesday and Courtenay – Comox on Monday.