3 people fall ill from unknown substance at Canada Post processing centre in Richmond; Hazmat team on-site

Richmond Fire Rescue’s hazmat team is investigating after three people became ill when they came in contact with an unknown substance found at Canada Post’s Pacific Processing Centre Tuesday afternoon.

The Richmond Fire Department has ordered a partial evacuation of the building.

The full response hazmat team is expected to be on-site until at least 5 p.m. to deal with the “unknown granular substance” at the Canada Post sorting facility located at Vancouver’s International Airport.

B.C. Ambulance is also at the scene.

