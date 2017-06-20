Edmonton Eskimos begin preparations for their season-opener with 2 familiar faces back in the fold

It was an enthusiastic group of Edmonton Eskimos who hit the field Tuesday morning to take part in their first full practice of the regular season.

Head coach Jason Maas said he can feel the excitement from his players following training camp.

“There’s a lot of communication, there’s a lot of thinking going on out there,” Maas said. “The first day we’re putting in all the hard game plan stuff so there’s a lot of communication going on, I can hear it while I’m out there coaching and listening to the guys.

“At the end of the week they should all know it and I feel very comfortable with it, but right now there’s still a learning process which tends to slow things down.”

READ MORE: Edmonton Eskimos make final roster cuts

The players who are very familiar with the Eskimos practiced for the first time since re-joining the team.

Offensive lineman D’Anthony Batiste and receiver Kenny Stafford were signed on Saturday by the Eskimos. Stafford, who recorded 732 receiving yards in 2015 with the Eskimos, said it feels good to be back after being released by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“Life comes at you fast and I’m happy to be back, I’m home,” Stafford said. “It’s a good feeling. I’ve got a G.M., a head coach and an organization who still believe in me and believe in my talents.

“Let’s put our best foot forward and continue on being great.”

Batiste first signed with the Eskimos 11 years ago, but made his first impact with the team in 2014 and, along with Stafford, was a part of the Grey Cup winning team in 2015.

He wasn’t re-signed by the team in the off-season, but he and new general manager Brock Sunderland began speaking about a return part way though training camp.

“I was still interested but the situation had to be right, in other words being back with the Eskimos and being back where my heart is,” Batiste said. “The fact that I got my professional start here back in 2006 and being back with the team is definitely something that I wanted to do and I want to continue bringing championships back to Edmonton.”

Both Stafford and Batiste are currently on the team’s practice roster.

READ MORE: Eskimos brass confident with their roster to begin the season

Defensive backs Marcell Young and Forrest Hightower returned to practice, although Hightower didn’t participate long. He was injured during the first week of training camp.

Young was injured in the Eskimos first pre-season game on June 11 against the Calgary Stampeders.

Running back Travon Van didn’t take part in Tuesday’s session.

Kick-off on Saturday from B.C. Place Stadium is 8 p.m., 630 CHED will have live coverage beginning with Countdown to Kick-off at 6:30 p.m.