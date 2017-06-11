Stampeders finish the preseason with a win!

The Calgary Stampeders wrapped up their preseason with a thrilling 36-35 victory over the Eskimos Sunday night at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.

Calgary got on the board first with a touchdown from Roy Finch, with the extra point it was 7-0 Calgary. A few minutes later it was Mitchell Gale with the Stamps second touchdown of the game, Paredes was good for the extra point to make it 14-0 Calgary. And that was the final score of the first quarter.

The second quarter was off to a slow start with only one point being scored by the Stamps with about 9 minutes left, making it 15-0 Calgary. Edmonton finally put up a few points around the 6 minute mark with a field goal making it 15-3 Stampeders. The Eskimos continued with field goals getting another one just after the 3 minute warning, making it 15-6 Calgary. With under a minute left, Edmonton had their first major score of the game with a touchdown and the extra point making it 15-13 Stampeders at the half.

Calgary saw the score go the other way in the start of the third with the Eskimos taking the lead 16-15 after a field goal. The green and gold struck again with another touchdown making it 22-15 for the Eskimos. With under a minute left, Rory Kohlert caught the ball in the Eskimos’ end zone and with the extra point it was tied 22-22 at the end of the third.

The first bout of scoring in the fourth came from the Stampeders as Quarterback Andrey Buckley marched into the end zone from the one yard line for a touchdown. With the field goal kick it was 29-22 for the Stampeders. The Eskimos came back almost right away with a 90 yard touchdown and it was 29-29 with the extra point. Wide Receiver Richard Sindani caught the ball in the end zone down by his knees for another Stampeders touchdown. With the extra point it was 36-22 Calgary after the 3 minute warning. After a “roughing the passer” call, it was another touchdown for Edmonton making it 36-35 Stampeders. The Esks went for the 2 point convert but it was incomplete and time would run out. The Stampeders remain undefeated in this year’s preseason action with a 36-35 win over the Eskimos. The Stampeders open their season on the road on June 23 when they travel to Ottawa for a Grey Cup rematch.

